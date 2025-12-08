Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia amid Trump peace deal

Thailand has launched airstrikes on Cambodia , escalating tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbors. The military action comes just two months after a peace agreement brokered by United States President Donald Trump . Both countries have accused each other of initiating attacks along their disputed border, following a period of heightened tensions since July's deadly conflict.

Accusations exchanged Thailand accuses Cambodia of border attack The Thai army has accused Cambodia of launching an attack on its forces at 5:04am local time. Thailand's army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the airstrikes targeted Cambodian military infrastructure in retaliation for an earlier attack that killed a Thai soldier and injured seven others. He alleged that Cambodia used "artilleries and mortar launchers to attack the Thai side at Anupong Base."

Counterclaims Cambodia denies allegations, accuses Thailand of provocation In response, Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense has denied the allegations, calling them "false information." They accused Thailand of provocative actions and claimed that they did not retaliate. "It should be noted that this attack occurred after the Thai forces engaged in numerous provocative actions for many days," the ministry said. Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra reported civilian casualties in Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces due to Thai forces' actions.

Rising tensions Evacuations and international concern over escalating conflict Thailand has begun evacuating civilians from border towns, with about 70% already moved. The situation has drawn international attention, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressing deep concern over the clashes. He urged both sides to exercise restraint, warning that renewed fighting could jeopardize efforts to stabilize relations between Thailand and Cambodia.