'Justice what?': Parvathy Thiruvothu criticizes Dileep's acquittal in assault case

Actor and filmmaker Parvathy Thiruvothu has reacted to the recent acquittal of Malayalam actor Dileep in a 2017 sexual assault case. The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court convicted the first six accused on various charges but cleared Dileep, listed as the eighth accused. In response, Thiruvothu wrote on Instagram Stories, "We watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly now." She is one of the founding members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

Social media reaction Thiruvothu's post questioned the concept of justice Thiruvothu further questioned the concept of justice by asking, "Justice what?" The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also released a statement on the court's decision, saying, "Let the law move in the path of justice. We respect the court." Meanwhile, several Malayalam actors including Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan shared "Avalkoppam (We stand with her)" on their social media accounts. This phrase was first used by WCC after the 2017 assault case.

Survivor's journey WCC's statement highlighted the difficult journey of the survivor Before the judgment, WCC shared a note online reflecting on the long and arduous journey of the case. "This has not been an easy journey. The journey of being a victim to becoming a survivor. 3215 days of waiting for justice." The statement added, "Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry and the state of Kerala." Notably, WCC was formed in 2017 after the February rape case to highlight inequality in Mollywood.