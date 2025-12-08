Kerala: Dileep acquitted in 2017 actor assault case; 6 convicted

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case . The court found him not guilty of all charges on Monday, while six other accused, including Sunil NS (Pulsar Suni), were convicted. Judge Honey M Varghese held Suni and five others guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

Convicted accused Who are the other 5 convicted? The other five accused who were convicted along with Suni are Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijeesh VP, Salim H (Vadival Salim), and Pradeep. The court found them guilty under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 366, 354B, and 376D (gang rape). Sentencing will be pronounced on December 12. Dileep, accused no. 8, had conspiracy charges that the prosecution couldn't prove.

Case details The case: What happened? The case involves the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent South Indian actor on February 17, 2017. A group of men allegedly broke into her moving car, assaulted her, and filmed the ordeal. The next day, the vehicle's driver, Antony, was arrested. Within a week, police nabbed Suni, a notorious criminal with multiple cases against him. He remained in custody for several years until the Supreme Court granted him bail in 2022.

Actor's involvement Dileep's arrest and bail in the case In July 2017, Dileep was arrested for allegedly conspiring in the assault. He was accused of acting out against the victim due to personal enmity. The Crime Branch later accused him of violating bail conditions, but the court found insufficient grounds to convict him. His initial bail applications were rejected twice by the Kerala High Court. He finally secured bail in October 2017 after spending 83 days in custody.