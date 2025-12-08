2017 Kerala actor rape case verdict today: Timeline of events

In February 2017, the Malayalam film industry was rocked by the abduction and sexual assault of a prominent actor by a group of men in a moving vehicle. The incident not only horrified the public but also shook an industry known for its progressive content and environment. Soon, the case snowballed into a turning point that would redefine the industry's power hierarchies. Now, nearly nine years later, the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court will deliver its verdict on Monday .

Timeline The incident and initial investigation On February 17, 2017, a prominent South Indian actor was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men in Kochi. The perpetrators also recorded the crime in eight clips, per The News Minute. The next day, the survivor filed a police complaint, based on which the police suspected that Sunil Kumar (also known as Pulsar Suni), a driver working in the film industry, and others were involved in the crime. Subsequently, driver Martin Antony was arrested.

Controversy Dileep's involvement and arrest In June 2017, a letter purportedly written by Suni to actor Dileep emerged, where he claimed that he hadn't betrayed the star but blamed Dileep for not arranging his legal representation. As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that Suni had visited Dileep on the sets of his recent movie. This led to Dileep's arrest on July 10, 2017. He was remanded to judicial custody and subsequently expelled from major film organizations, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Legal proceedings Dileep's conditional bail and return to AMMA On October 3, 2017, the Kerala High Court granted Dileep conditional bail after he spent 85 days in judicial custody. In June 2018, following Mohanlal's election as AMMA president, the organization decided to allow Dileep to return. However, the survivor and three members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) resigned from AMMA in protest. Despite the controversy, Dileep declined the organization's invitation owing to his ongoing legal battle.

Ongoing proceedings Trial and allegations against Dileep The trial commenced on January 30, 2020. During the examination, 22 witnesses, including actors Siddique, Bhama, and Bindu Panicker turned hostile. On November 20, 2020, the survivor approached the HC seeking a transfer of the case to another court alleging bias by the judge, but is denied. In December 2021, director Balachandrakumar leveled serious accusations against Dileep. He alleged that he saw Suni at Dileep's residence and stated that they watched clips of sexual assault at Dileep's home.