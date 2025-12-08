Sharmila Tagore shares memories of working with Dharmendra

Dharmendra's range and kindness stood out

Tagore highlighted how Dharmendra could switch effortlessly from serious roles, like in Satyakam, to light-hearted comedy in Chupke Chupke.

She also shared a sweet memory: during Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, he agreed to an all-night shoot just to help with her schedule.

Even years later on Sunny, she said their professional respect and genuine teamwork never faded.