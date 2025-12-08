Next Article
Sharmila Tagore shares memories of working with Dharmendra
Entertainment
On Dharmendra's birthday, Sharmila Tagore looked back on their classic film collaborations like Anupama, Devar, and Mere Hamdam Mere Dost—movies known for their emotional storytelling and memorable performances.
She reflected on the significance of their work together and the qualities of those films.
Dharmendra's range and kindness stood out
Tagore highlighted how Dharmendra could switch effortlessly from serious roles, like in Satyakam, to light-hearted comedy in Chupke Chupke.
She also shared a sweet memory: during Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, he agreed to an all-night shoot just to help with her schedule.
Even years later on Sunny, she said their professional respect and genuine teamwork never faded.