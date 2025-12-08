Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹100cr in 3 days!

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar, has taken the box office by storm. The espionage thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar , saw its gross and net collection cross the ₹100 crore mark in just three days. The film had a phenomenal opening weekend and grossed ₹119 crore domestically and over ₹140 crore worldwide (gross). This is Singh's career-best launch and a major milestone for debutante Sara Arjun.

Collection breakdown 'Dhurandhar' box office collection: A closer look The film reportedly earned ₹28 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹32 crore on Saturday and an estimated ₹43 crore on Sunday, per Sacnilk. So, it's net haul stands at ₹103 crore by Sunday. The film's overall Hindi occupancy was 53.47% on Sunday, with maximum footfalls for afternoon and evening shows at 70.07%. Despite facing competition from other releases like Tere Ishk Mein, Dhurandhar has managed to surpass their collections in just three days!

Global success 'Dhurandhar' shines internationally, too Internationally, Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well, with an estimated over ₹21 crore gross collection. North America led the charge with an estimated $2 million debut. The film beat out the sci-fi actioner Predator: Badlands, which earned an estimated $1.9 million at the US box office. With these figures, Dhurandhar stands among the top earners at the US box office for that weekend!