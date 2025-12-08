'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav Khanna dismisses 'fixed winner' allegations

Gaurav Khanna , the winner of Bigg Boss 19 , has responded to allegations that he was a "fixed winner" on the popular reality show. Speaking to India Today, Khanna dismissed these claims and defended his victory. He said, "First of all, these are their allegations; we shouldn't even cater to them." "Today, in the age of social media, everybody is a keyboard warrior."

Dismissal 'I am not God's gift to mankind...' Khanna further said, "If they don't like me, fair enough. I am not God's gift to mankind that every person needs to like me." "But I am happy that most people like me." He also added that he doesn't care about any tags, as he played the way he wanted to and won the way he wanted to.

Authenticity 'If I were fake...' Addressing the "fake" tag, Khanna said he was more real than others in the house. He said, "If I were a fake, I would have woken up in the morning and dressed up in designer outfits and put on makeup." "I would have had a plan and played accordingly. I would have broken plates, worn saris and jewelry. I didn't do anything like that."

Routine Khanna's daily routine and beliefs Khanna further explained that his actions in the house were not strategies but habits. "I would wake up in the morning before the alarm would go off and have green tea in my glass. This was my fixed pattern, and this is how I live my life otherwise also." "I really believe that if you are real, then you will connect with people's hearts."

Journey Khanna's perspective on winning and the journey Khanna also shared his thoughts on winning the show. He said, "Whenever I am on any show, I'd want to give my 100%. And like me, all contenders came to win." "Of course, I wanted to win. But I was taking every day as that day." He added that he believes in "slow and steady wins the race" and sees Bigg Boss as a "marathon."