Dileep rape case: Kerala court to deliver verdict on December 8

Evidence, twists, and what's next

The trial leaned heavily on digital evidence—especially video from a memory card—and testimony from over 260 witnesses. Key statements included one from actress Manju Warrier that reportedly linked Dileep to the plot.

The case saw years of delays due to judge changes, prosecutor resignations, and COVID-19 disruptions.

Judge Honey M. Varghese will finally announce the verdict on December 8, closing one of Kerala's longest-running criminal trials.