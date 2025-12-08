Dileep rape case: Kerala court to deliver verdict on December 8
A major verdict is coming up in Kerala's high-profile 2017 actor abduction and gang rape case.
Actor Dileep and nine others stand accused of plotting and carrying out the crime against a fellow woman actor, who was allegedly abducted and assaulted by N.S. Sunil (aka Pulsar Suni) in February 2017.
Charges include conspiracy, gang rape, and wrongful confinement.
Evidence, twists, and what's next
The trial leaned heavily on digital evidence—especially video from a memory card—and testimony from over 260 witnesses. Key statements included one from actress Manju Warrier that reportedly linked Dileep to the plot.
The case saw years of delays due to judge changes, prosecutor resignations, and COVID-19 disruptions.
Judge Honey M. Varghese will finally announce the verdict on December 8, closing one of Kerala's longest-running criminal trials.