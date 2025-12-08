Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' to premiere on Netflix on December 12
What's the story
The Tamil period drama Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 12. The film, which also stars Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles, was released in theaters last month and received mixed reviews. It is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.
Film synopsis
'Kaantha' shows tussle between two men in film industry
Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha delves into the complicated relationship between Ayya (Samuthirakani), a revered filmmaker, and T.K. Mahadevan (Salmaan), a rising star. Initially, Ayya guides Mahadevan's journey to stardom, but tensions arise when the actor starts influencing the film's creative direction. Their conflict escalates when Mahadevan takes charge of Ayya's dream project, leading to a mysterious death during the climax shoot.
Characters
Borse and Daggubati's roles in 'Kaantha'
Borse plays Raja Kumari, who supports Ayya amid the turmoil. Daggubati's character, Phoenix, a police officer, is also crucial to the mystery. The film also features Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie, and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles and has music by Jhanu Chanthar. Kaantha is expected to be available on Netflix in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.