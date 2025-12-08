Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' to premiere on Netflix on December 12

'Kaantha' will stream on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 10:40 am Dec 08, 202510:40 am

The Tamil period drama Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 12. The film, which also stars Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles, was released in theaters last month and received mixed reviews. It is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.