Palash Muchhal deletes proposal video, WC celebration clip with Smriti 

Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana called off their wedding, which was scheduled for November 23. The decision was confirmed by both of them in separate statements on Sunday. Following the announcement, Muchhal has deleted the proposal video and some other shared memories from his social media accounts, although not all posts have been removed.

Social media changes Muchhal and Mandhana unfollowed each other on social media After announcing the wedding cancellation, both Muchhal and Mandhana had unfollowed each other on social media. The cricketer had removed all photos and videos from their pre-wedding celebrations, and joint posts with her longtime partner by then. However, Muchhal's posts featuring Mandhana, such as the proposal video and a clip celebrating her World Cup victory, were still up on Sunday. He later deleted or archived them, although other posts with Mandhana are still up.

Official statements Muchhal threatened legal action against those spreading 'false' content Muchhal said, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship." He added, "It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumors about something which has been most sacred to me." "My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false, defamatory content." To note, rumors about Muchhal cheating on Mandhana spread over the past few weeks, alleging that this is what caused their breakup.