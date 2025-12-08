'Painfully miss you': Esha Deol remembers Dharmendra on birth anniversary

On Monday, Esha Deol paid tribute to her father, legendary actor Dharmendra , on his birth anniversary. She shared an emotional message on social media , promising to carry forward his legacy. "To my darling Papa...Our pact, the strongest bond," she wrote in the post. "Us through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond... We are always together Papa."

Emotional tribute 'Your warm protective hugs that felt like the coziest blanket' Deol further added, "The magical, precious memories...life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love." "I so painfully miss you Papa... Your warm protective hugs that felt like the coziest blanket," she wrote.

Legacy 'I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect' Deol wrote, "Your motto, 'always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong,' I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect." "And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you Papa." The comments section of her post has been turned off, but netizens showered love for the emotional tribute.