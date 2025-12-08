'Battle of Galwan': Salman's 1st-look to drop on 60th birthday

A source close to the film revealed that multiple departments are working simultaneously to complete the first promotional asset (a teaser). The first look will not be action-driven but will focus on "positioning the world and introducing the film's visual language." Khan is likely to play Colonel B Santosh Babu , commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment in this war drama.

Actor's preparation

Khan's physical preparation for 'Battle of Galwan'

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Khan spoke about his physically demanding prep for Battle of Galwan. He said, "Every year, every month, every day, it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now." "Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching... This film demands that." The movie is likely to release early next year.