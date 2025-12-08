'Battle of Galwan': Salman's 1st-look to drop on 60th birthday
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on a chapter from India's Most Fearless 3 and focuses on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in 2020. According to a report by Mid-Day, the first look of the film will be released on Khan's 60th birthday, December 27.
Film details
1st look to focus on film's visual language
A source close to the film revealed that multiple departments are working simultaneously to complete the first promotional asset (a teaser). The first look will not be action-driven but will focus on "positioning the world and introducing the film's visual language." Khan is likely to play Colonel B Santosh Babu, commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment in this war drama.
Actor's preparation
Khan's physical preparation for 'Battle of Galwan'
Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Khan spoke about his physically demanding prep for Battle of Galwan. He said, "Every year, every month, every day, it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now." "Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks; now I'm running, kicking, punching... This film demands that." The movie is likely to release early next year.