'Non-deserving winner': 'BB 19' runner-up Farrhana slams Gaurav Khanna
What's the story
Farrhana Bhatt, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, has slammed the winner, Gaurav Khanna. In a post-finale interview with India Forums, she called him a "non-deserving winner" for his lack of contribution to the show. She felt he played too safely and demeaned housemates. Here's what she said.
Bhatt's criticism
'He has demeaned people with his behavior'
Bhatt said, "Gaurav Khanna has made no contribution to the show. I don't know from what perspective the audience is watching, but according to me, he hasn't." "He has always played very safely. He never took a clear stand and has demeaned people with his behavior." "There are so many things he has done that I repeatedly called out throughout the whole show."
Winner's reaction
Khanna's Instagram post after winning 'Bigg Boss 19'
Meanwhile, after winning Bigg Boss 19, Khanna shared his first post on Instagram. In the photo, he was seen posing with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, and former contestant Mridul Tiwari. He wrote, "Winnnnnerrrr is Hereeeeeeeeeee Grateful for your immense support #KhannaKaKhaandaan THE TROPHYYY IS HOME."
Finale results
'BB19' finale highlights
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 was held on December 7. Khanna was announced as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, with Bhatt finishing as the first runner-up. Pranit More was the second runner-up, followed by Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan appeared as special guests to promote their film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing on December 25.