'Non-deserving winner': 'BB 19' runner-up Farrhana slams Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19 , has slammed the winner, Gaurav Khanna . In a post-finale interview with India Forums, she called him a "non-deserving winner" for his lack of contribution to the show. She felt he played too safely and demeaned housemates. Here's what she said.

Bhatt's criticism 'He has demeaned people with his behavior' Bhatt said, "Gaurav Khanna has made no contribution to the show. I don't know from what perspective the audience is watching, but according to me, he hasn't." "He has always played very safely. He never took a clear stand and has demeaned people with his behavior." "There are so many things he has done that I repeatedly called out throughout the whole show."

Winner's reaction Khanna's Instagram post after winning 'Bigg Boss 19' Meanwhile, after winning Bigg Boss 19, Khanna shared his first post on Instagram. In the photo, he was seen posing with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, and former contestant Mridul Tiwari. He wrote, "Winnnnnerrrr is Hereeeeeeeeeee Grateful for your immense support #KhannaKaKhaandaan THE TROPHYYY IS HOME."