Aditya Roy Kapur to reunite with Mohit Suri for romantic-musical?

Past success

Kapur and Suri's previous collaborations

Kapur and Suri have a successful history together, with their most notable collaboration being Aashiqui 2 (2013). The musical film propelled both of them to mainstream success. They also worked together on the romantic action-thriller Malang. While Suri has expressed his desire to work with Kapur again, he has also acknowledged the challenge of living up to their previous success.