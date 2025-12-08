Aditya Roy Kapur to reunite with Mohit Suri for romantic-musical?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is in talks to star in a new film directed by Mohit Suri, under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF), reported Box Office Worldwide. The project is still in its early stages, with screenplay work underway and casting expected to follow soon. If finalized, this will mark a much-anticipated reunion.
Past success
Kapur and Suri's previous collaborations
Kapur and Suri have a successful history together, with their most notable collaboration being Aashiqui 2 (2013). The musical film propelled both of them to mainstream success. They also worked together on the romantic action-thriller Malang. While Suri has expressed his desire to work with Kapur again, he has also acknowledged the challenge of living up to their previous success.
Production impact
YRF's role in the potential reunion
A reunion under YRF could provide a fresh platform for Kapur and Suri. The production house is known for its high production values and wide reach, which could help them create a modern romantic-musical that appeals to today's Bollywood audience. It recently produced Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which rewrote history at the box office.