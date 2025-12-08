Next Article
Mandolin Rajesh steps into Malayalam cinema with 'Ken David'
Entertainment
Popular musician Mandolin Rajesh is making his film music debut with the Malayalam movie "Ken David," directed by Raghu Menon.
This project also marks the launch of Ajrana Productions in Malayalam cinema, which kicked off their journey by honoring industry legends at a heartfelt 'Guru Vandana' ceremony.
What else is happening at Ajrana Productions?
Ajrana Productions isn't stopping there—they're also producing "Lip Lock," a mini-movie by K. P. Krishnaprasad Somanathan, set to premiere on their own OTT platform, Cave.
With these projects, Ajrana is showing real respect for cinema's roots while also bringing fresh stories to digital audiences.