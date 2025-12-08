Next Article
Nivin Pauly's medical thriller 'Pharma' to premiere on this date
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly is making his digital debut with "Pharma," a Malayalam medical thriller series landing on JioHotstar December 19, 2025.
The show dives into the tough choices and hidden pressures inside the pharma industry.
What's the story?
"Pharma" follows KP Vinod, a sales rep who rises fast by promoting a drug called KydoXin—until he uncovers its harmful side effects.
Faced with corporate greed and real-life scandals, he has to decide what's right.
The series will stream in seven languages, so viewers across India can tune in.
Who's involved?
Alongside Nivin Pauly, the cast includes Rajit Kapur, Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, and Veena Nandakumar.
The project is directed by P R Arun with music by Jakes Bejoy—bringing together some top talent behind the scenes too.