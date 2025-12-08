'Best experience of my life': Prajean evicted from 'Bigg Boss Tamil 9'

On stage, Prajin called his time in the Bigg Boss house "best experience," thanking Sethupathi and reflecting on how much he grew during the show. His calm vibe and sense of humor had made him a steady presence.

What's next for the house?

With Prajin gone, the game is set to shift—new alliances and strategies are likely as the finale gets closer.

His steadying influence will definitely be missed by both contestants and viewers.