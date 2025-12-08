Next Article
Gaurav Khanna wins 'Bigg Boss 19;' Pranit, Farrhana are runners-up
Entertainment
Gaurav Khanna just took home the Bigg Boss 19 trophy and a ₹50 lakh cash prize after an intense grand finale hosted by Salman Khan.
Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More finished as first and second runners-up.
Calm strategy, steady growth, and audience love
Khanna started out as the "quiet one" in the house but grew into a strong player with his calm, drama-free approach.
His smart gameplay in key tasks like Ticket to Finale helped him shed his passive image.
A genuine friendship with Mridul and steady support from fans kept him going.
Even Salman Khan called him the "Superstar of TV" for his dignified conduct and evolution through the season.