Stand-up comic Pranit More finishes 2nd in 'Bigg Boss 19'
Entertainment
Stand-up comedian Pranit More wrapped up Bigg Boss 19 as the second runner-up after spending 15 weeks in the house.
His quick wit and humor made him a favorite among contestants, and even a brief medical exit couldn't keep him out of the game for long.
How Pranit played the game (and made it fun)
Pranit's mix of jokes and smart moves set him apart—he built strong friendships with Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Malti Chahar.
His weekly "Pranit More Show" became a talking point in the house.
Even when he faced criticism for tough choices like evicting close friend Bajaj, he took it in stride.
Before joining, he'd never watched Bigg Boss but was excited to connect with TV audiences—and host Salman Khan even teased him about his jokes!