'Bigg Boss 19' finale: Here's how much evicted contestants earned

Who earned what inside the house?

There were some big paydays this season. Nagma Mirajkar took home between ₹15L-24L for three weeks, while Natalia Janoszek got ₹9L-12L.

Nehal Chudasama made around ₹27L-36L over nine weeks, and Zeishan Quadri scored ₹35L in seven weeks.

The top earners? Mridul Tiwari pocketed a cool ₹69L for his 11.5-week run, Ashnoor Kaur led with a massive ₹84L across 14 weeks, Kunicka Sadanand made up to ₹52L in 13 weeks, and Malti Chahar earned as much as ₹24L in just over eight weeks.

Not bad for reality TV!