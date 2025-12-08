'Bigg Boss 19' finale: Gaurav Khanna wins, Tanya Mittal evicted Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up with a packed finale on Sunday night.

Tanya Mittal was the last contestant to be evicted before the final three—Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More—faced off for the trophy.

The season kept fans hooked till its live conclusion on Colors TV and JioHotstar.