'Bigg Boss 19' finale: Gaurav Khanna wins, Tanya Mittal evicted
Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up with a packed finale on Sunday night.
Tanya Mittal was the last contestant to be evicted before the final three—Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More—faced off for the trophy.
The season kept fans hooked till its live conclusion on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
Mittal's dramatic run & controversies
Tanya Mittal turned heads with her 500+ sarees and flashy jewelry, quickly becoming one of the season's most talked-about contestants.
Her friendship with Amaal Mallik got plenty of attention, but her journey took a turn after a confrontation with Ashnoor Kaur led to Kaur's expulsion for breaking house rules.
Calm strategy wins it all
After some intense eliminations, Gaurav Khanna stood out for his chill attitude and smart moves—earning regular shout-outs from host Salman Khan.
He clinched the Bigg Boss 19 title along with ₹50 lakh in prize money.
Farrhana Bhatt finished as runner-up after a wild ride full of twists and drama.