'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik wraps up journey in 4th place
Bigg Boss 19 just wrapped, and music composer Amaal Mallik finished as the fourth runner-up.
Hosted by Salman Khan, this season saw Mallik making waves for his honest opinions and his decision to distance himself from his family.
Over 15 weeks, he dealt with health issues and frequent clashes—earning a few reprimands from both Khan and Rohit Shetty for his temper and altercations.
Real talk, real drama
Mallik didn't hold back about personal struggles, from tough family dynamics to emotional lows.
His openness sparked several controversies, including calling out Bigg Boss itself.
Even before the show, he lost projects after criticizing the film industry—but he stood by being real over playing it safe.
Despite some heated moments, fellow contestants respected him for staying genuine throughout.