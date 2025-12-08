'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik wraps up journey in 4th place Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 just wrapped, and music composer Amaal Mallik finished as the fourth runner-up.

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season saw Mallik making waves for his honest opinions and his decision to distance himself from his family.

Over 15 weeks, he dealt with health issues and frequent clashes—earning a few reprimands from both Khan and Rohit Shetty for his temper and altercations.