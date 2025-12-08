Next Article
Amaal Mallik's surprise exit from 'Bigg Boss 19' finale
Amaal Mallik, the well-known music composer, was the first finalist to be evicted during the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, leaving fans genuinely surprised.
He came in hoping to show his real side but found the initial weeks challenging.
Real connections and honest conversations
Inside the house, Amaal built strong friendships with Baseer Ali, Zeishan Siddiqui, Shehbaz Badesha, and even sparked curiosity with his bond with Tanya Mittal.
He sometimes clashed with others (and even got called out by Salman Khan for skipping chores), but what really stood out were his open talks about battling depression and family struggles.
These moments gave viewers a more personal look at him beyond just his music career.