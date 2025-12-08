Next Article
Aryan Khan drops 'The Bads of Bollywood' on Netflix
Entertainment
Aryan Khan's first series as a director, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is now streaming on Netflix. Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the show blends humor and drama in the world of showbiz.
Aryan shared that he had some fun behind the scenes—he even mimicked Salman Khan's voice for a line. He also gave a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's effortless work ethic on set.
Big names and cameos light up the series
The story follows Aasmaan Singh, an outsider navigating Bollywood's wild side, with Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Sahher Bambba leading the cast.
Cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh add extra sparkle.
Aryan says he's already brainstorming his next projects as he builds his path in filmmaking.