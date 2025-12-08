Aryan Khan drops 'The Bads of Bollywood' on Netflix Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

Aryan Khan's first series as a director, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is now streaming on Netflix. Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the show blends humor and drama in the world of showbiz.

Aryan shared that he had some fun behind the scenes—he even mimicked Salman Khan's voice for a line. He also gave a nod to Shah Rukh Khan's effortless work ethic on set.