Players with 50-plus Test wickets at Basin Reserve 

Wellington's Basin Reserve is set to host the 2nd Test between New Zealand and West Indies, starting December 10. The two teams played out a draw for the ages, after the Windies saved the Test, chasing a mammoth 531. Over the years, Basin Reserve has seen several bowlers dominate the opposition. Notably, four bowlers have taken 50-plus wickets in Test cricket here.

#1 Tim Southee: 63 wickets Former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee tops this list, being the only player with over 60 Test wickets at Basin Reserve. In 18 Tests (33 innings) here, the former NZ speedster has accounted for 63 runs at an average of 34.04. His tally includes 3 fifers and an economy rate of 3.29. His best match haul here (9/110) came against India in February 2020.

#2 Chris Martin: 60 wickets According to ESPNcricinfo, former NZ speedster Chris Martin remains the only other player to have taken 60-plus Test wickets at Basin Reserve. Martin took 60 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 29.88 on this ground. His tally includes 4 fifers, the most for a bowler here. Martin's best match figures at this venue read 7/100.

#3 Daniel Vettori: 57 wickets Former NZ captain Daniel Vettori is the highest wicket-taker among spinners at Basin Reserve in Test cricket. He took 57 wickets from 21 Tests at a slightly higher average of 41.94 here. With his left-arm spin, Vettori took a fifer and a match haul of 10 wickets. His bowling strike rate of 90.7 is the highest among players with 16-plus Test wickets here.