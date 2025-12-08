Mitchell Marsh set to retire from First-Class cricket: Report

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to retire from First-Class cricket, as per Sydney Morning Herald. The 34-year-old reportedly broke the news to his teammates after their recent Sheffield Shield match against Victoria. Although he plans to retire at the end of this season, Marsh has not closed the door completely on playing Test cricket if selectors approach him.

Career overview Marsh's limited participation in Sheffield Shield Since 2019, Marsh has only played nine Sheffield Shield matches for WA. He was even considered a potential contender to get a spot in Australia's squad for the ongoing Ashes series. However, he scored just nine and four runs in a recent match in Melbourne. Despite his lack of form, he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of playing Test cricket if approached by selectors. However, how this would work remains unclear as he won't be an active Shield player.

Injury concerns Marsh's injury history and future prospects Marsh has had a long history of injuries throughout his career. He is Australia's current T20I but he has accepted that he may not play another Test match. Selectors could technically pick him for a Test without any recent first-class cricket experience, but that would be highly unusual. There are no more Sheffield Shield matches this year, and Marsh will be busy with Australia's T20 World Cup squad when the domestic competition resumes next year.

Coach's statement Australia's coach comments on Marsh's Test career Australia's coach Andrew McDonald had said in October that they would be comfortable picking someone like Marsh out of white-ball cricket if it benefited the Test team. However, he also acknowledged the difficulty for Marsh to balance his white-ball captaincy with Test preparation. "We still haven't given up on Mitch Marsh's Test career," McDonald had said at the time.

Career statistics Marsh's Test career in numbers Marsh has played 46 Tests for Australia since 2014, with his last match against India in Melbourne in 2024. He was dropped for Beau Webster for the Sydney Test earlier this year. In his Test career, Marsh has scored 2,083 runs at an average of 28.53 and taken 51 wickets at a bowling average of 40.41. The tally includes three tons, nine fifties, and a five-wicket haul.