India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Preview and stats 

India will kick off their official preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup with a five-match series against South Africa. The first match will be played at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Tuesday. This is the last leg of South Africa's all-format tour of India. While SA clinched the Test series 2-0, India bounced back with a 2-1 triumph in ODIs. Here we look at the preview of the series opener.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The surface at the Barabati Stadium is known for assisting the bowlers, especially spinners in the middle overs. Fast bowlers are expected to make the new ball talk as top-order batters of both teams can be up for a challenge. As per ESPNcricinfo, Team India has lost two T20Is here while winning just one. Meanwhile, one can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).

Player returns Gill and Hardik's return bolsters India's squad The return of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will add a new dimension to the Indian team. Gill missed almost a month due to a neck spasm, while Pandya was out for over two months after suffering a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup. For South Africa, proven stars like Anrich Nortje and David Miller have returned to bolster the team.

Team performance India's impressive T20I record since World Cup triumph Since their World Cup victory last year, Team India has been a dominant force in T20Is. They have won 26 matches and lost only four, including a seven-match streak during their Asia Cup win in Dubai. Meanwhile, South Africa have struggled in T20Is this year, winning just five of their 14 games. They would want to make a mark against India.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record Overall in T20Is, the two teams have met each other 31 times in T20Is. Team India has won 18 matches with South Africa pocketing 12 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 12 times. India have won 5 matches with South Africa claiming six wins (NR: 1). India and South Africa have met twice in Cuttack in T20Is. The visiting team won both affairs.

Line-ups Here are the likely XIs India likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma/ Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. SA likely XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.