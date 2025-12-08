Why Gill replaced Samson as India's T20I opener? Suryakumar explains

Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified why Shubman Gill was preferred over Sanju Samson at the top of the order in the T20I team. Speaking to reporters, Suryakumar said that Gill's consistent performances and his previous role in the team made him a deserving candidate for an opener's role. He also emphasized that both players are key parts of their plans moving forward.

Player profiles Gill's return and Samson's adaptability Gill, who was a regular in the T20I side until July 2024, missed the format for over a year as he focused on ODIs and Tests. He had scored a T20I hundred in February 2023. Meanwhile, Samson scored three T20I tons while opening the batting last year in Gill's absence from the format. However, when Gill returned to the format for the Asia Cup earlier this year, Samson got positioned in the middle order.

Statement Suryakumar clears the air The Indian skipper stated that thought Samson has done while opening the innings, Gill was always India's first-choice opener. "In terms of Sanju, when he came on the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now the thing is, other than the openers, everyone has to be very flexible," he stated. "He did really well when he opened the innings, but Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series and so he deserved to take that spot."

Numbers How Samson fared in the middle order? Samson's numbers saw a significant dip upon his demotion in the batting order. Across 10 innings since the T20 Asia Cup, he has managed just 156 runs at an average of 22.28. Gill has also blown hot and cold in this period, managing 259 runs at 28.77. However, he has been one of the most consistent batters in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. He is also the vice-captain of the T20I team.