India fined for slow over-rate in Raipur ODI against SA
What's the story
The Indian cricket team has been fined 10% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur. The penalty was imposed by Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Richie Richardson after the KL Rahul-led side was found to be two overs short of the target, even after considering time allowances. Notably, India lost to SA in Raipur despite scoring 358/5 in 50 overs.
Fine details
Penalty imposed under ICC Code of Conduct
India were fined under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses. If a team fails to bowl in the allotted time, players are fined 5% of their match fees for every over they fall short. As the stand-in captain, Rahul accepted the charge and accepted the sanction without contesting it at a hearing.
Information
Indian team fined by these officials
According to Cricbuzz, the Indian team was fined by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, as well as third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal.
Match recap
How the 2nd ODI panned out
Despite the penalty, India put up a strong fight in the 2nd ODI against South Africa. Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) scored centuries, helping their team post an impressive total of 358/5. However, Aiden Markram's brilliant knock of 110 off 98 balls helped South Africa chase down the target with four wickets to spare. Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, and Dewald Brevis also starred in the chase.