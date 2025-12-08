India fined for slow over-rate in Raipur ODI against SA

The Indian cricket team has been fined 10% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur. The penalty was imposed by Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Richie Richardson after the KL Rahul-led side was found to be two overs short of the target, even after considering time allowances. Notably, India lost to SA in Raipur despite scoring 358/5 in 50 overs.

Fine details Penalty imposed under ICC Code of Conduct India were fined under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses. If a team fails to bowl in the allotted time, players are fined 5% of their match fees for every over they fall short. As the stand-in captain, Rahul accepted the charge and accepted the sanction without contesting it at a hearing.

Information Indian team fined by these officials According to Cricbuzz, the Indian team was fined by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, as well as third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal.