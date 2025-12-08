Players with 1,100-plus Test runs at Basin Reserve 

Wellington's Basin Reserve is set to host the 2nd Test between New Zealand and West Indies, starting December 10. The two teams played out a draw for the ages, after the Windies saved the Test, chasing a mammoth 531. Over the years, Basin Reserve has seen several eminent names play historic knocks. Notably, three batters have scored 1,100-plus runs in Test cricket here.

#1 Kane Williamson: 1,538 runs Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson tops this list, being the only player with over 1,500 Test runs at Basin Reserve. In 17 Tests (28 innings) here, the former NZ captain has racked up 1,538 runs at an average of 64.08. His tally includes 5 tons and 6 half-centuries. Notably, Williamson also has two double-centuries on this ground (HS: 242*).

#2 Ross Taylor: 1,279 runs Former NZ batter Ross Taylor follows Williamson in this elite club. Having played 23 innings on this ground, Taylor slammed 1,279 runs at an average of 60.90. His tally includes 3 tons and 8 half-centuries. His highest score at this venue came against Bangladesh in March 2019. He scored 200 (212) as the Kiwis won by an innings and 12 runs.

#3 Martin Crowe: 1,123 runs The legendary Martin Crowe is the only other player with over 1,100 Test runs at Basin Reserve. In just 10 Tests (17 innings), the former batter hammered 1,123 runs at an incredible average of 70.18. His conversion rate here is mind-boggling (5 tons and 1 half-century). Crowe's highest score at this venue is 299 off 523 balls against Sri Lanka in January 1991.