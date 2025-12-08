Mohammed Shami claims his second four-fer of SMAT 2025: Stats
What's the story
Mohammed Shami, India's premier fast bowler, put on a stellar show against Haryana in Bengal's final group stage match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-arm pacer bagged four wickets for just 30 runs at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. Shami has been in phenomenal form as this was his second four-fer of the season. Despite his impressive domestic performances, there is still no clarity on why he hasn't been recalled into the national team.
Match details
Shami's performance in the match
In the match against Haryana, Shami bowled two overs in the powerplay but went wicket-less. However, his efforts toward the end were instrumental in restricting Haryana to a lesser total than expected. He dismissed Sumit Kumar and Ashish Siwach in the 18th over before taking two more wickets off the last two balls of the innings. Despite his efforts, Bengal conceded 191 runs for nine wickets in their allotted overs.
Stats
Shami gets to 66 SMAT wickets
With this four-fer, Shami has raced to 226 wickets in T20s from 183 matches at 24.37 (4W: 5). In the ongoing SMAT 2025 campaign, Shami has picked 16 wickets from seven matches at 14.93, as per ESPNcricinfo. His previous four-fer this season against Services. Overall in SMAT, Shami has raced to 66 scalps from 37 matches at 14.51 (4W: 3).
International hiatus
Shami's absence from international cricket
Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy final in March 2025, where he was one of the team's leading wicket-takers. However, he has since been ignored for tours to England and Australia as well as home series against West Indies and South Africa. Despite showing full fitness and strong form for Bengal in domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, his exclusion remains a mystery.