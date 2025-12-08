Amit Pasi equals world record with century on SMAT debut

Amit Pasi, a wicketkeeper-batter from Baroda, has made history by scoring a century on his T20 debut. He achieved this feat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Services at Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 114 runs off just 55 balls, hitting 10 fours and nine sixes in the process.

Record equalized Pasi matches Bilal Asif's record for highest T20 debut score Pasi's innings not only helped Baroda post a strong total of 220 for five in their 20 overs but also matched the world record for the highest individual score on a T20 debut. The opener equaled the record set by Pakistan's Bilal Asif, who scored an identical 114 runs off 48 balls for Sialkot Stallions in a domestic T20 match back in May 2015.

Journey Pasi's remarkable journey to his debut century Pasi is only the third Indian batter to score a hundred on T20 debut, after Punjab's Shivam Bhambri and PA Reddy. All three centuries have come in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. Despite losing partners at regular intervals during his innings, Pasi kept going strong. He reached his half-century in just 24 balls and brought up his century with a six off just 44 balls.