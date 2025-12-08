Mahesh Babu charging ₹150 crore for 'Varanasi'?

Remuneration details

Babu's remuneration structure for 'Varanasi' revealed

Instead of his usual per-film fee, Babu is said to be charging around ₹50cr per year for the duration of Varanasi. The film's production is expected to take three to four years (starting from the time the actor began preparing for the film), which means Babu's total earnings could reportedly reach an impressive ₹150cr to ₹200cr. This deal marks a strategic shift in how his compensation is structured for Rajamouli's big-budget vision.