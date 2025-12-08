Mahesh Babu charging ₹150 crore for 'Varanasi'?
What's the story
Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is generating immense excitement in the film industry. Now, new reports about Babu's remuneration for the project have taken this anticipation to another level. Per industry sources, Babu has reportedly agreed to a unique long-term remuneration structure for Varanasi.
Remuneration details
Babu's remuneration structure for 'Varanasi' revealed
Instead of his usual per-film fee, Babu is said to be charging around ₹50cr per year for the duration of Varanasi. The film's production is expected to take three to four years (starting from the time the actor began preparing for the film), which means Babu's total earnings could reportedly reach an impressive ₹150cr to ₹200cr. This deal marks a strategic shift in how his compensation is structured for Rajamouli's big-budget vision.
Film details
'Varanasi' to be a grand pan-India production
Varanasi is expected to be a grand pan-India production with cutting-edge visuals, extensive VFX work, and a storyline deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. The film's makers are reportedly aiming for a March 2027 release, though an official confirmation is still awaited. It also stars big-ticket actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Until then, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this dream collaboration that is set to redefine Indian cinema.