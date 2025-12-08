Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee passes away at 81 Entertainment Dec 08, 2025

Kalyan Chatterjee, a familiar face in Bengali cinema, has died at 81 after battling typhoid and age-related issues.

He was admitted to MR Bangur Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata and passed away on Sunday night.

With a film journey that began in 1968's Aponjon, he appeared in over 400 movies—mostly as the memorable supporting character you'd spot again and again.