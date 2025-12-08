Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee passes away at 81
Kalyan Chatterjee, a familiar face in Bengali cinema, has died at 81 after battling typhoid and age-related issues.
He was admitted to MR Bangur Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata and passed away on Sunday night.
With a film journey that began in 1968's Aponjon, he appeared in over 400 movies—mostly as the memorable supporting character you'd spot again and again.
His legacy on screen and beyond
Chatterjee's work left a real mark, with standout roles in classics like Dhanyee Meye, Dui Prithibi, Sabuj Dwiper Raja, and even a part in the Hindi thriller Kahaani.
Trained at Pune Film Institute and working alongside legends like Soumitra Chatterjee, he helped shape Bengali cinema for decades.
The Artists's Forum called him a valued member—and expressed deep shock at his passing.