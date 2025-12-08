After acquittal in rape case, Dileep mentions ex-wife Manju Warrier

Malayalam actor Dileep has publicly reacted to his acquittal in the 2017 actor sexual assault case . The verdict, delivered by a special court on Monday, marked the end of a nearly nine-year-long legal battle. In his statement, Dileep thanked his supporters and alleged that the case against him was initiated based on statements made by his former wife and actor Manju Warrier . The victim was a close friend of Warrier's.

Allegations 'Conspiracy started when Manju said it was a conspiracy' Dileep alleged that the conspiracy against him began when Warrier claimed it was one. He said, "The conspiracy started when Manju (actor and his ex-wife) said it was a conspiracy." "A senior police officer and his associates then implemented things." "The police team made a false story by gathering the main accused and his associates in jail. The media was used to spread the false story on social media," he added.

Evidence fabrication Dileep claimed police fabricated evidence against him Dileep claimed that the police fabricated evidence against him. He said, "The false story created by the police team failed in court." "The real conspiracy was to make me an accused. It was done to destroy my image and life." "Thank you to everyone who was with me. I sincerely thank those who prayed."