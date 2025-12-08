After acquittal in rape case, Dileep mentions ex-wife Manju Warrier
What's the story
Malayalam actor Dileep has publicly reacted to his acquittal in the 2017 actor sexual assault case. The verdict, delivered by a special court on Monday, marked the end of a nearly nine-year-long legal battle. In his statement, Dileep thanked his supporters and alleged that the case against him was initiated based on statements made by his former wife and actor Manju Warrier. The victim was a close friend of Warrier's.
Allegations
'Conspiracy started when Manju said it was a conspiracy'
Dileep alleged that the conspiracy against him began when Warrier claimed it was one. He said, "The conspiracy started when Manju (actor and his ex-wife) said it was a conspiracy." "A senior police officer and his associates then implemented things." "The police team made a false story by gathering the main accused and his associates in jail. The media was used to spread the false story on social media," he added.
Evidence fabrication
Dileep claimed police fabricated evidence against him
Dileep claimed that the police fabricated evidence against him. He said, "The false story created by the police team failed in court." "The real conspiracy was to make me an accused. It was done to destroy my image and life." "Thank you to everyone who was with me. I sincerely thank those who prayed."
Case background
Dileep was accused in the 2017 actor assault case
Dileep was the eighth accused in the 2017 Malayalam actor assault case. The incident involved the abduction and assault of an actor by six men in a moving car, and filming the assault. Dileep was accused of masterminding the entire ploy. Judge Honey M Varghese convicted six people under criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, assault to outrage modesty, abduction, attempt to disrobe, and gang rape charges.