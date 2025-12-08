Is '3 Idiots 2' really happening after 16 years?

If industry buzz is to be believed, the iconic Bollywood film 3 Idiots is getting a sequel. What's more, the original cast, including Aamir Khan , Kareena Kapoor Khan , R Madhavan , and Sharman Joshi , will be returning for this new venture. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra along with Hirani and Khan, the film is set to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

Plot details '3 Idiots 2' to continue story from 1st film The sequel will pick up nearly 15 years after the "characters went their separate ways" in the original film. The story will see Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and Pia reuniting for "a new adventure." A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the team is excited about it and feels it has the same magic as the first part. A script is reportedly locked as well.

Director's vision 'Hirani always had a seed of an idea...' Hirani, who had been contemplating a sequel for a while, finally decided to revisit the idea after his Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Khan was put on hold. The source added that he used this time to develop the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. "Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original."