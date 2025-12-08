Dharmendra was 'extremely excited' for 'Ikkis,' recalls Sriram Raghavan  

Sriram Raghavan , the director of the upcoming film Ikkis, recently spoke about his experience working with the legendary actor Dharmendra . The legendary actor's last film is set to release on December 25. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Raghavan said that when Dharmendra heard the story of Ikkis, he was "extremely excited" and connected with it. This was not their first collaboration; they had previously worked together on Johnny Gaddaar (2007).

Actor's dedication Dharmendra's enthusiasm and energy on set Raghavan described Dharmendra as "the same affectionate Dharam ji" but also noted that he was "even more hungry" for his role in Ikkis. The director recalled, "I approached Dharam ji a few years back, actually, because after that (COVID-19) happened." "Then because of the delays, he used to keep asking, are you doing it? Are you still doing it with me? And all that. So, of course, I promised him, we'll start the film as soon as we can."

Casting details Raghavan's initial casting and filming experience Initially, Raghavan had Varun Dhawan in mind for Ikkis. However, due to delays, Dhawan didn't fit the age-wise requirements as the character he was supposed to play, soldier Arun Khetrapal, was martyred at 21. "Agastya is the perfect fit," Raghavan said about his decision to cast Agastya Nanda in this role. The team finally began production in October 2023.

Filming journey Raghavan's memorable experience filming 'Ikkis' Raghavan described his first day of shooting with Dharmendra as a memorable experience. He recalled how the actor went over the scenes patiently, rehearsed all the time, and shared stories and anecdotes when he wasn't shooting. The director revealed that they used one of Dharmendra's poems in their film. "I am very happy with his role, but sad that he couldn't see the entire film," Raghavan said.

Actor's bond Dharmendra's bond with Nanda and filming locations Raghavan spoke about the close bond between Dharmendra and Nanda. He said that the veteran actor looked after the starlet on set like his own grandson. "There was also that sense of bonding between the two families," Raghavan added. Notably, Nanda is Dharmendra's Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. The director also shared that they shot in several locations for Ikkis, including Lucknow, Punjab, and Pune.