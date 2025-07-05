'Battle of Galwan': Know the true story behind Salman's film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently announced his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan , which will be based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The motion poster shows him in a fierce avatar, showcasing the intense real-life battle that was fought without any bullets. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film reportedly also stars Chitrangda Singh and promises to highlight the valor of Indian soldiers. Here's the true story behind it.

Film details About the India-China clash in Galwan Valley Per Al Jazeera, "The fight was triggered by a disagreement over two Chinese tents and observation towers that Indian officials said had been built on its side of the LAC." It was fought without firearms due to prior agreements, with hand-to-hand combat using makeshift weapons such as sticks and stones. "About 900 soldiers of both sides were involved in the hand-to-hand combat that followed when they beat each other with rocks and wooden sticks embedded with nails," per Reuters.

Inspiration The movie draws from a popular book The film draws from a chapter of the book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022) by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The conflict resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including Colonel B Santosh Babu, whom Khan is portraying in the film. Colonel Babu reportedly tried to engage in dialogue with the Chinese troops, but violence broke out eventually. Despite suffering severe injuries, he led from the front till his last breath.

Actor's preparation Khan has transformed physically for the role Khan, known for his commitment to physical roles, has undergone a significant transformation for the film. He earlier shared a post about the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving this look. The film is set to begin shooting in Ladakh this month, with a tentative wrap scheduled for November. The release date has not been revealed yet.

Pre-production phase Younger actors will join the superstar in the film A couple of younger actors will be seen in key roles in the movie. "The casting for other key characters will begin shortly," a source earlier told Pinkvilla. "Salman believes that this is a terrific script, and the story has scope to make for a big-screen experience." "He often runs against the tide, and has shown his faith in Apoorva Lakhia for a sincere retelling of the real-life conflict."