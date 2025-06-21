'Son of Sardaar 2': This actor to play Ajay's wife
What's the story
Punjabi cinema's superstar, Neeru Bajwa, is making her Bollywood comeback with the much-awaited Son of Sardaar 2. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, will be released on July 25. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, it is a sequel to the 2012 action-comedy Son of Sardaar.
Casting news
Bajwa plays Devgn's on-screen wife in 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Bajwa will play Devgn's on-screen wife in the upcoming film, reported Bollywood Bubble. A source told the portal, "Neeru Bajwa has been cast opposite Ajay Devgn and will be seen playing his wife in the much-anticipated sequel. This marks a significant collaboration, as Neeru and Ajay team up for the first time on screen." "The makers are also going to release a poster featuring Mrunal Thakur and Neeru Bajwa in the coming week."
Career overview
Bajwa's return to Bollywood
Bajwa has already featured in Hindi movies like Phoonk 2, Miley Naa Miley Hum, and Special 26 (special appearance). Her role in Son of Sardaar 2 will likely introduce her to a wider mainstream Hindi-speaking market and may pave the way for more cross-industry collaborations. The upcoming comedy film also stars Sanjay Mishra, the late Mukul Dev, and Ravi Kishan, among others.