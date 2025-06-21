'Son of Sardaar 2': This actor to play Ajay's wife

Casting news

Bajwa plays Devgn's on-screen wife in 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Bajwa will play Devgn's on-screen wife in the upcoming film, reported Bollywood Bubble. A source told the portal, "Neeru Bajwa has been cast opposite Ajay Devgn and will be seen playing his wife in the much-anticipated sequel. This marks a significant collaboration, as Neeru and Ajay team up for the first time on screen." "The makers are also going to release a poster featuring Mrunal Thakur and Neeru Bajwa in the coming week."