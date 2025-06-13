What's the story

Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan are reuniting on-screen after a gap of 27 years for the upcoming film Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.

Their last collaboration was in the 1998 blockbuster Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which also featured Salman Khan and Kajol.

The new project is a family drama with thriller elements, helmed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues.