Arbaaz Khan reunites with Dharmendra after 27yrs for new film
What's the story
Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan are reuniting on-screen after a gap of 27 years for the upcoming film Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.
Their last collaboration was in the 1998 blockbuster Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which also featured Salman Khan and Kajol.
The new project is a family drama with thriller elements, helmed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues.
Event highlights
Dharmendra calls the movie 'full of flavors and entertainment'
According to ETimes, the muhurat ceremony of Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se was held at an event in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by several stars, featuring Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Malavade, Ganesh Acharya, and Udit Narayan.
During the event, veteran singer Narayan performed an unreleased song from the film.
Dharmendra described the movie as "like a mixed veg—full of flavors and entertainment."
Actor's statement
It feels like a full circle, says Khan
Khan also shared his excitement about working with Dharmendra again, saying it felt like a "full circle" in his film journey.
He called the veteran actor an "institution in himself" and extended best wishes to Rodrigues and the entire team.
The film is set to begin filming soon and is expected to be released in November 2025.