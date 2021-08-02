'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' teaser: Revisits Gurugram's BPO horror case

What if the 'employee of the month' is a ghost? Like, literally! This is the storyline that the upcoming movie, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, is bringing to you. Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, it stars debutante Palak Tiwari, Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji in pivotal roles. The makers of this horror flick recently dropped a teaser on social media. Read on to know more.

Movie is based on a true event

The 0.15-second-long teaser shows a man walking toward a chapel. As he comes closer to the altar, the candles blow off and camera zooms in on him. The chilling background score ups the thrill. The film is based on a true event about a girl named Rose from a Gurugram BPO, who suddenly disappeared. Prerna V Arora and Manigandan Manjunathan are backing this project.

Daughter of Shweta Tiwari is making her debut with this

Mandiraa Entertainment and Bay films are the co-producers. Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, is making her debut in Bollywood with this film. She is set to play the titular role. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, she wrote, "Sharing a piece of my heart with you today, it's a day I've been waiting for, truly wish you love it as much as I do."

So, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi are out of this project?

The thriller movie's first teaser was released in April. It had a man's voiceover telling something that translated to, "If God exists everywhere, so does love. They say you dream with open eyes when you are in love. My problem was that my dream came true." That time, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi were also tagged, but the recent one didn't include them.

Take a look at the first teaser of the film

What is the real story of Rose?

Rose, this film's central character, was a star employee of Saffron BPO, based in Gurugram. Her professionalism was an inspiration for all, but one incident changed everything. It so happened that once she was on a call that lasted an hour. When her boss went to her to ask if she needed any help, they found there's no one on the other side!

Her colleagues were getting inspired by a ghost, literally

After that, Rose simply disappeared. When her colleagues tried to find out her whereabouts, which wasn't easy as she was extremely reticent, they got to know from her family that she died eight years ago. Till now, this mystery remains untouched. Spooky much?