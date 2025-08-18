AC Milan confirm interest in Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund

AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed the Serie A club are interested in Manchester United 's 22-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund . Notably, the Danish international was left out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League opener against Arsenal. The decision was taken by manager Ruben Amorim, amid speculation about the player's future with the club. After the match, Amorim said Hojlund will need to fight for his place within the squad if he wants to remain at Old Trafford this season. Here's more.

Words Hojlund is a good option for us, says Tare Tare said that Hojlund is a good option for Milan and the club is evaluating him. "Hojlund is a good option for us," Tare told Sport Mediaset. "We are evaluating him these days, but the transfer market is unpredictable. We know that we have to intervene in that position and we also know that they must be players who can give something more to this group," he added.

Performance review 'We will see what's going to happen': Amorim on Hojlund After the defeat against Arsenal, Amorim said the club will see what's going to happen with Hojlund, saying he has to fight for a berth. "He has to fight for his place," Amorim said to Sky Sports News, when asked about Hojlund's future. "We will see what's going to happen. Rasmus has the same characteristics as [Benjamin Sesko] so sometimes we need to choose."

Transfer talks Limited playing time for Hojlund The arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for £73.7 million has further complicated Hojlund's position at Manchester United. The club also has Joshua Zirkzee for the number nine role and new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha who could play false-nine roles. While AC Milan and RB Leipzig are interested in signing Hojlund, he remains committed to staying at Manchester United and fighting for his place in the team.

Scenario Hojlund is weighing up his options Hojlund has been told by Amorim that he will struggle for minutes this season with Sesko's arrival. The club wants to sell Hojlund although a loan with a buy option isn't ruled out. AC Milan are the frontrunners to get hold of Hojlund, who is now reportedly open to a move and is said to be weighing up his options.

Milan AC Milan reportedly closing in on the striker On August 13, Fabrizio Romano, reported that Milan are advancing on Hojlund deal with Manchester United. Talks were said to be ongoing on player side to discuss the project. Hojlund was said to be opening doors for a move to Milan. Romano stated that United will get a €6m loan fee with salary covered in full. There is also a €45m buy option clause.