'14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi should play Asia Cup': Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian cricket captain Kris Srikkanth has made a strong case for the inclusion of 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India's T20 Asia Cup squad. The tournament is set to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His endorsement comes as selectors are set to announce the squad on August 19. Last week, it was reported that Suryavanshi is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Selection debate Don't make him wait, says Srikkanth Srikkanth has urged the selectors to consider Suryavanshi for the upcoming T20I season, citing his maturity and shot-making ability. "You have to play bold. Don't make him wait. Don't say things like 'let him mature.' He is already playing with remarkable maturity," he said on his YouTube show. The selection debate also includes several stars like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have secured their positions with an aggressive approach under coach Gautam Gambhir.

Strategy Preferred opening combinations Srikkanth has expressed uncertainty over Sanju Samson's spot in the squad and laid out his preferred opening combinations. "Sanju Samson is doubtful for me. My first-choice opener is Abhishek Sharma, no doubt. I will have two more openers. My picks would be Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill as an option," added the former Indian opener.

Rising star Stellar performances in IPL Earlier this year, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to feature in the Indian Premier League, having debuted for Rajasthan Royals. The 14-year-old scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history. He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. In just seven innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1). No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries in the season had a better strike rate.