By the numbers: Fourth Sinner-Alcaraz final in 2025

Tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns in the 2025 Cincinnati Masters men's singles final on August 19. The two rivals clashed in the Wimbledon and French Open finals earlier this year. This will their sixth meeting in a final, with Alcaraz leading the overall ATP head-to-head record 8-5. With another Sinner-Alcaraz final upon, the duo has entered an elite club of players.

Record Fifth pair with this record As per Opta, Sinner and Alcaraz have formed the fifth pair to clash in four-plus ATP-level finals in a season before turning 25 (Open Era). They have joined the likes of John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl (1983), Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg (1990), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (2006), as well as Nadal and Novak Djokovic (2011).

Finals Sinner vs Alcaraz in tournament finals (1/2) Sinner and Alcaraz have clashed in a total of five tournament finals. The former, in 2022, beat Alcaraz in Umag final - 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1. Their next clash in a tournament final came in 2024. Alcaraz won the final in Beijing - 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3). Earlier this year, the Spaniard won the Rome Masters after winning the final 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Finals Sinner vs Alcaraz in tournament finals (2/2) In June this year, Alcaraz won the French Open after beating Sinner in a final for the ages. The Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). However, Sinner avenged the loss by winning the Wimbledon final against Alcaraz. He snapped Alcaraz's 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon. The latter was comming off two successive Wimbledon titles (2023 and 2024).