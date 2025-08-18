LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the head-to-head record between Australia and South Africa (ODIs)
Summarize
Decoding the head-to-head record between Australia and South Africa (ODIs)
Australia and South Africa meet each other in a three-match ODI series (Image Source: cricket.com.au)

Decoding the head-to-head record between Australia and South Africa (ODIs)

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 18, 2025
06:49 pm
What's the story

Australia and South Africa meet each other in a three-match ODI series, starting August 19 in Cairns. The first encounter will be played at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns before the action will shift to Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Australia go into the series as favorites. They recently beat South Africa 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Here we decode AUS-SA H2H record.

H2H record

110 meetings between the two teams; SA lead 55-51

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have faced each other 110 times in ODIs. The Aussies have won 51 matches with South Africa winning 55. Three matches have been tied with one game not having any result. In Australia, both teams have enjoyed 19 wins each from 39 meetings. One game has been tied.

Information

SA's overall performance on Australian soil in ODIs

In 65 matches on Australian soil in ODIs, the Proteas have won 36 games in addition to losing 28. One game has been tied. SA's highest score in Australia reads 411. Their lowest total is 69.