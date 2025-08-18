'He has to fight for his place': Amorim on Hojlund

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said striker Rasmus Hojlund will need to fight for his place within the squad if he wants to remain at Old Trafford this season. The Danish international was not included in the match-day squad in Man United's 1-0 loss to Arsenal at home in the opening game of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. Here's more.

Words 'We will see what's going to happen' After the defeat against Arsenal, Amorim said the club will see what's going to happen with Hojlund, saying he has to fight for a berth. "He has to fight for his place," Amorim said to Sky Sports News, when asked about Hojlund's future. "We will see what's going to happen. Rasmus has the same characteristics as [Benjamin Sesko] so sometimes we need to choose."

Selection Manchester United opted to go strikerless against Arsenal Manchester United did not field a striker for the Premier League opener against Arsenal. New arrival Sesko was named on the bench alongside Joshua Zirkzee. Meanwhile, Hojlund was not named in the squad altogether against Arsenal. Sesko, who was signed from RB Leipzig this summer, came off the bench in the 2nd half to make his debut for the club.

Scenario Hojlund is weighing up his options Hojlund has been told by Amorim that he will struggle for minutes this season with Sesko's arrival. The club wants to sell Hojlund although a loan with a buy option isn't ruled out. AC Milan are the frontrunners to get hold of Hojlund, who is now reportedly open to a move and is said to be weighing up his options.

Milan AC Milan are reportedly closing in on the striker On August 13, Fabrizio Romano, reported that Milan are advancing on Hojlund deal with Manchester United. Talks were said to be ongoing on player side to discuss the project. Hojlund was said to be opening doors for a move to Milan. Romano stated that United will get a €6m loan fee with salary covered in full. There is also a €45m buy option clause.