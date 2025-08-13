AC Milan close in on Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund

AC Milan are making strides in the transfer of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish player, who has previous Serie A experience with Atalanta, is being considered to add more competition to AC Milan's forward line. Hojlund, who wanted to fight for his place at Manchester United, isn't in manager Ruben Amorim's plans. The club also signed RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who will lead the attack. Here are further details.

Report €6m loan fee and salary set to be covered As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are advancing on Hojlund deal with Manchester United. Talks are currently ongoing on player side to discuss the project. The Danish international is said to be opening doors to AC Milan. United will get a €6m loan fee with the player's salary covered in full. There is also a €45m buy option clause, not mandatory.

Arrival How Sesko's arrival has pushed Hojlund out of Man United Sesko's signing raised questions over Hojlund's future at Old Trafford. Notably, despite speaking positively on Hojlund recently, manager Amorim left him out of the club's final pre-season clash against Fiorentina at Old Trafford last Saturday. Despite having a number nine, United fielded Mason Mount upfront as Hojlund was an unused substitute. Hojlund still wants to stay at Old Trafford but is now aware that he isn't in the manager's plans.

Words Hojlund vowed to fight for his Manchester United place Hojlund said recently that he is more than ready for more competition in the main striker role. Hojlund vowed to "stay and fight" for his place in Amorim's side. "My plan is very clear. That is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens," he said to reporters. "Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp so I welcome everything that comes."