Benjamin Sesko vs Rasmus Hojlund: What do the stats say? 

Manchester United have signed striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73.7 million. The 22-year-old Slovenian international put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Old Trafford on Saturday. The transfer fee includes an initial payment of £66.26 million with an additional £7.36 million in performance-related add-ons. Notably, Sesko's arrival has led to Man United wanting to part ways with Rasmus Hojlund with AC Milan interested. Here are further details and stats.

Player's statement 'Excited to join Manchester United' In his first interview as a Manchester United player, Sesko expressed his excitement about joining the club. He said, "When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon." He added that he felt a positive energy and family environment at the club from the moment he arrived.

Future implications What it means for Hojlund Sesko's signing raises questions over Hojlund's future at Old Trafford. Notably, despite speaking positively on Hojlund recently, manager Ruben Amorim left him out of the club's final pre-season clash against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday. Despite having a number nine, United fielded Mason Mount upfront as Hojlund was an unused substitute. Fabrizio Romano had said earlier that United are prepared to let Hojlund leave on an initial loan for €6m fee with salary covered. There will also be a buy option. Milan are working on a deal.

Sesko Sesko's numbers for RB Leipzig across two seasons In two seasons with Leipzig, Sesko scored 39 goals in 87 matches in all competitions. In 2023-24, he managed 18 goals in 42 games. In 2024-25, he scored 21 goals in 45 matches. Sesko managed 8 assists for the club. Meanwhile, in 64 Bundesliga matches, Sesko scored 27 goals. In 2023-24, he managed 14 goals from 31 games. In 2024-25, he chipped in with 13 goals from 33 matches. He also made 7 assists across two Bundesliga campaigns.

Hojlund Hojlund's numbers for Man United across two seasons In two seasons with Man United, Hojlund has managed 95 appearances, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. In the 2023-24 season, the Danish international bagged 16 goals in 43 appearances. In the 2024-25 season, he managed 10 goals in 52 matches. Hojlund owns 4 assists for the club across two seasons. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Hojlund has featured in 62 games, scoring 14 times. Hojlund managed only two assists in the Premier League.

Bundesliga 2024-25 Sesko's Bundesliga 2024-25 season in stats Sesko made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga last season. He scored 13 goals and made 5 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Sesko clocked 50 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 31 were on target. The player created 17 chances. Sesko owned a passing accuracy of 68.22%. He completed 43 lay-offs and 39 take-ons. He made 7 tackles and won 136 duels. He also had 98 touches in the opposition box.

PL 2024-25 Hojlund's Premier League 2024-25 season in stats Hojlund made 32 appearances in the Premier League last season. He scored 4 goals and made 0 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Hojlund clocked 25 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 13 were on target. The player created 16 chances. Hojlund owned a passing accuracy of 76.31%. He completed 47 lay-offs and 9 take-ons. He made 3 tackles and won 71 duels. He also had 82 touches in the opposition box.

Fight Hojlund vowed to fight for his Manchester United place Hojlund said recently that he is more than ready for more competition in the main striker role. Hojlund vowed to "stay and fight" for his place in Ruben Amorim's side. "My plan is very clear. That is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens," he said to reporters. "Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp so I welcome everything that comes."