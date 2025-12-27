Who is Jayshree Ullal, Indian-origin billionaire topping Hurun's Rich List

Jayshree Ullal, the CEO and President of Arista Networks, has topped the Hurun India Rich List 2025. The achievement comes as a major milestone for Indian-origin leaders in tech as she surpasses Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft. With a net worth of $5.7 billion, Ullal is now the wealthiest Indian-origin executive in the technology sector.

Career trajectory Ullal's journey to success Ullal, a British-born businesswoman of Indian origin, has been leading Arista Networks for the past 17 years. She studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at San Francisco State University and earned a Master's in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University in 1986. Before joining Arista Networks in September 2008, Ullal worked with Cisco Systems, AMD, and Fairchild Semiconductor.

Company growth Leadership at Arista Networks Under Ullal's leadership, Arista Networks has grown into a leading cloud networking company. The firm provides high-performance software-driven switches and solutions for large data centers, cloud service providers, and enterprise campus environments. Since going public on the NYSE, Arista's stock has skyrocketed over 600% in five years. Ullal owns nearly 3% of the company's shares which have also surged with her growing wealth.