PSG sign goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille for reported €55m
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille. The highly-rated 23-year-old has joined the European champions for a reported fee of €40 million and an additional €15 million in potential bonuses. Chevalier has signed a five-year contract with the club, succeeding Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to leave. Notably, the Italian goalkeeper has one year left on his contract and is linked with a move away.
Player's statement
I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition: Chevalier
Expressing his excitement over the move, Chevalier said, "I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level." He thanked PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Sporting Director Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for their roles in bringing him to the club. "I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition," he added.
Career highlights
Chevalier was nominated for the Yashin Trophy
Chevalier was recently nominated for this year's men's Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or gala. His stellar performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season earned him this recognition. Lille finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Europa League, further highlighting Chevalier's contributions to his former club.
Squad dynamics
What does Chevalier's arrival mean for Donnarumma?
The arrival of Chevalier has raised questions over the future of Italian international goalkeeper Donnarumma at PSG. It is believed that Campos has given Chevalier certain guarantees about his place in the squad. His footwork would fit Luis Enrique's style of play, which could push Donnarumma to a backup role - a position that may not appeal to Italy's number one.
Transfer speculation
Man United poised to land Donnarumma
Donnarumma, who played a key role in PSG's historic Champions League victory last season, is in the final year of his contract, as mentioned. His potential departure has been a topic of discussion, with Premier League clubs showing interest. Manchester United seem to be the most likely destination for the former AC Milan goalkeeper after Andre Onana's unimpressive stint since replacing David de Gea at Old Trafford two seasons ago.