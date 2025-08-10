PSG sign goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille for reported €55m

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille. The highly-rated 23-year-old has joined the European champions for a reported fee of €40 million and an additional €15 million in potential bonuses. Chevalier has signed a five-year contract with the club, succeeding Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to leave. Notably, the Italian goalkeeper has one year left on his contract and is linked with a move away.

Player's statement I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition: Chevalier Expressing his excitement over the move, Chevalier said, "I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level." He thanked PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Sporting Director Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for their roles in bringing him to the club. "I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition," he added.

Career highlights Chevalier was nominated for the Yashin Trophy Chevalier was recently nominated for this year's men's Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or gala. His stellar performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season earned him this recognition. Lille finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Europa League, further highlighting Chevalier's contributions to his former club.

Squad dynamics What does Chevalier's arrival mean for Donnarumma? The arrival of Chevalier has raised questions over the future of Italian international goalkeeper Donnarumma at PSG. It is believed that Campos has given Chevalier certain guarantees about his place in the squad. His footwork would fit Luis Enrique's style of play, which could push Donnarumma to a backup role - a position that may not appeal to Italy's number one.